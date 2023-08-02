Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 2 August 2023: Win Free Rewards & Weapons

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 2 August 2023: The list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Wednesday, 2 August 2023 are now available on the official website, reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena FF codes comprise of 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes that can be utilised to get free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.

After Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government, the multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in the country.

Garena Free Fire Max codes are updated daily on the rewards page. These codes can be only used once and have an expiry limit of up to 12 to 18 hours, after which they become invalid. Players must remember that invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to earn freebies.