Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 12 June 2024: Win In-Game Weapons & Gifts

The new set of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Wednesday, 12 June 2024, is updated on the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Registered players can claim the active codes and collect exclusive in-game rewards. You must create a registered account if you do not have one to use the codes. The active list of codes is updated by the developer of the game after midnight. You can claim them in the morning before they expire.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 12 June, can be claimed only from reward.ff.garena.com. Do not use them from any other site because they might be wrong. The developer of the game, 111 Dots Studio, decides the rules of the adventure-driven multiplayer battle royale game. All interested players should follow the rules and play the game accordingly.