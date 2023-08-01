Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 1 August 2023: Earn Free Rewards & Weapons

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Tuesday, 1August 2023 are now available on the official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. These codes are 12 digit alphanumeric consisting of capital letters and numbers. Redeeming Garena Free Fire Max codes help users to win different free in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins, characters, and more.
Garena Free Fire Max codes are updated daily on the aforementioned rewards page. These codes can be only used once and have an expiry limit of up to 12 to 18 hours, after which they become invalid. Players must remember that invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to earn freebies.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Tuesday, 1 August 2023
The list of active Garena FF Max codes for today are listed below.
FF119MB3PFA5
H28UZG5ATK2R
U8S47JGJH5MG
FF11WFNPP956
HP5DXHQANLB5
VNY3MQWNKEGU
FF11NJN5YS3E
FFCMCPSJ99S3
PCNF5CQBAJLK
5KHJ8U3RNP42
RRF6WMKMDPJV
FV385V6HXJ97
FVGE4FGCTGVXS
FAGTFQRDE1XCF
FF10617KGUF9
G3MKNDD24G9D
BPDSDHCXPXWT
FJ4K56M7UHONI
Steps To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes To Win Rewards
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
