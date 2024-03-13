Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Claim Gold, Diamonds & More on 13 March 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 13 March 2024 are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Garena Free Fire MAX game gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned by Indian government. Participants must note down that the Garena FF codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become non-functional.

Players who want to win different free rewards like gold, diamond, skins, characters, and other freebies must visit the aforementioned redemption website to claim the Garena codes. The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes.