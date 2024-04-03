Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 April 2024: Win Diamond, Skin, and More

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 3 April 2024 are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Garena Free Fire MAX game gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned by Indian government. Participants must note down that the Garena FF codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become non-functional.
Players who want to win different free rewards like gold, diamond, skins, characters, and in-game weapons must visit the aforementioned redemption website to claim the Garena codes. The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 3 April 2024
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 03 April 2024.
FZ8H2E3R6T5W1U7Q
FIFJ0S4D6C9L8Y2K
FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF
FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE
FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ
FD4B1Z8T2Q95C7LH
FR3E0N6F9V2D7Z5K
FY5J9M2A6W3B1G4C
FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN
FL2U8C5V9Q3M4NRD
FN7R4W1O6Z8D2Y5X
FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL
FJ0I5H2X4E9G7CPV
FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W
FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6
FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A
FU6L2D8I7J9R4E0Y
FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V
FK9Z3L2T5V7R4C0B
FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM
FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E
FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS
FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M
FO1A6P9G2R3Y5IZJ
FF4W2Q7D1E6Y8BNX
The active codes can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list.
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes?
Follow below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes today on Wednesday, 03 April 2024.
Go to the official rewards website: reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
