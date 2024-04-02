Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 2 April 2024: Claim Free Rewards & Weapons

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 2 April 2024, have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that the codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire.
The game was introduced in India after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country along with many other applications. Currently, Free Fire MAX is played by millions of users. Each code can be redeemed only once. Invalid or expired codes cannot be used to win freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
Check out the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes below for Tuesday, 2 April 2024.
V5J2G8K4W9R64FN7
7Z4K2N9H5J3F6L8R
B1C8G5J9K3W4Q6XF
T2G7Q4R8X5J9K1C3
Q9B3X6F8Y44Z1CLP
A1N6Z44L8R2G7XKH
3Q7B52W2P9R4Y8JF
E2H7N4C8X5RF1KZM
M9W3J5RD7G1K6ZFD
Q2Z8X4N7R1K5HCJW
G5P2J7R4F8C3Q76K
9H4D7R2J5Y6QB8ZK
N1R8J3F6Z5W74Y2L
C9Q4W2D8X7F5JY3P
6N2X8J3Y7R4P59QD
W1R6Z9C2J3F4GY5N
7H3W9Y5D1F4Z8R6J
6Y4P9DX2B1Z5C8JK
T4R9F2Y5D6X7CD1J
2R8G5X1H6Q3Y7PFD
K1D7X4Y8F3R6GJQW
H9R5Z1P8J4W2D7N6
3F9X5Y2G7C6Q1R8L
M6W4G8D5ZR7Y1F9P
The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The active codes can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list.
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes Today
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes on Tuesday, 2 April 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
