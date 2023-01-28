ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 28 January: How to Claim; Win Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Registered players can claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com on Saturday.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 28 January: How to Claim; Win Rewards & Gifts
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Are you excited to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 28 January 2023? For those who do not know, the redemption codes for Saturday are already updated on the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Players are requested to claim any one of the codes from the list soon if they want to win rewards and gifts. Only registered Free Fire MAX players can claim the redeem codes to win rewards, gifts, characters, and weapons.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes today, Saturday, 28 January 2023, will remain active for one whole day. However, as per the official rules, only the first five hundred players can claim the codes from the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. The Free Fire MAX redeem codes have made the battle royale game popular all over the world among players.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: How To Win Rewards on 27 January

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: How To Win Rewards on 27 January
ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the redeem codes that help to win weapons and freebies, the game is popular because of its graphics and gaming experience. The adventure-driven multiplayer battle royale game keeps the players hooked.

Garena Free Fire MAX was developed by 111 Dots Studio and players in India can download this version only. The original Free Fire game is banned in the country by the Indian government so players cannot download or play it.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes List: 28 January 2023

Here is the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Saturday, 28 January, which you should note if you want the gifts:

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • FF7MUY4ME6SC

  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q

  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

  • FFDBGQWPNHJX

  • TDK4JWN6RD6

  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ

  • XFW4Z6Q882WY

  • HFNSJ6W74Z48

  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7

  • 2FG94YCW9VMV

  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS

  • WD2ATK3ZEA55

  • E2F86ZREMK49

  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

  • MCPW3D28VZD6

  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ

  • FFCMCPSEN5MX

  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH

  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E

  • NPYFATT3HGSQ

  • MCPW2D2WKWF2

  • V427K98RUCHZ

  • MCPW2D1U3XA3

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3

  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG

  • BR43FMAPYEZZ

  • UVX9PYZV54AC

  • XZJZE25WEFJJ

  • HNC95435FAGJ

Also Read

Wordle 588 Answer Today on 28 January; Check Word of the day, Hints & Clues

Wordle 588 Answer Today on 28 January; Check Word of the day, Hints & Clues
ADVERTISEMENT
You can check the list on the official redemption website as well before claiming them.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: How To Claim

Let's know the simple steps to download the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday before they expire:

  • Go to the website - reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Click on the redemption login page and enter your social media details correctly.

  • Now, copy and paste any one of the codes from the list for Saturday into the text box and click on submit.

  • Click on OK to complete the redemption process.

  • Check your in-game mail section for the rewards, gifts, and freebies for today.

Also Read

Wordle 587 Answer Today on 27 January 2023 – Hints & Clues To Find Solutions

Wordle 587 Answer Today on 27 January 2023 – Hints & Clues To Find Solutions

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×