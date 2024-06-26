Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 26 June 2024: Claim to Win Free In-game Items

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 26 June 2024: The famous battle royale game, Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most played games in India. Players love the striking graphics and challenging gameplay which keeps them hooked to the platform. What makes the game even more interesting is the daily codes which can be redeemed to earn different free rewards. All these freebies help in crossing the difficult levels of the game.
111 Dot Studios, the developer of the game uploads a fresh list of active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes daily on the official rewards page at reward.ff.garena.com. These codes help to earn free gifts like pets, skins, characters, diamonds, gold, and other in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes comprising of numbers and letters. Garena Free Fire MAX is a successor of Garena Free Fire, which was banned in India in 2022.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today
Following is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Wednesday, 26 June 2024.
IOP6LK7JH8GF9DSA
1ZX2CV3BN4M5ASDF
GH6JKL7QW8ERTYUI
O9PLK8JH7G6FD5SA
ZXC4VBN5M7LK8JH9
CVB7NM8QW9ERTUIO
3ASD4FG5HJK67ZX8
BNM9QW8ERT7YI6OP
2R8A9F6SD7G5H3J1
QW7E4RT8YU1I2OPA
Z9X6CV5BN4MK3L2J
YUIO8P7OMN6B5VCX
LKJH8GFD7SA6X5CV
1QW2ERT3YUI4PL5K
QWE5RT6YU7I8P9AS
HJK8L9QW7ERTYUIO
5PLK4JH3GFDSA1ZX
AS3DF4GH5JK6L7QW
ER7TY8UI9OP0LKJH
NB2VCX3ZQWE4RTYU
Each Garena Free Fire MAX code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they get expired and can't be used to win freebies. According to the developer guidelines, Garena codes can be claimed by only first 500 registered users. Those who miss them will have to wait for a fresh list, which is released next day.
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes?
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Wednesday, 26 June 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.