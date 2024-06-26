ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 26 June 2024: Claim to Win Free In-game Items

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 26 June 2024 are listed below. Claim to win freebies!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 26 June 2024: The famous battle royale game, Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most played games in India. Players love the striking graphics and challenging gameplay which keeps them hooked to the platform. What makes the game even more interesting is the daily codes which can be redeemed to earn different free rewards. All these freebies help in crossing the difficult levels of the game.

111 Dot Studios, the developer of the game uploads a fresh list of active  Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes daily on the official rewards page at reward.ff.garena.com. These codes help to earn free gifts like pets, skins, characters, diamonds, gold, and other in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes comprising of numbers and letters. Garena Free Fire MAX is a successor of Garena Free Fire, which was banned in India in 2022.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today

Following is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Wednesday, 26 June 2024.

  • IOP6LK7JH8GF9DSA

  • 1ZX2CV3BN4M5ASDF

  • GH6JKL7QW8ERTYUI

  • O9PLK8JH7G6FD5SA

  • ZXC4VBN5M7LK8JH9

  • CVB7NM8QW9ERTUIO

  • 3ASD4FG5HJK67ZX8

  • BNM9QW8ERT7YI6OP

  • 2R8A9F6SD7G5H3J1

  • QW7E4RT8YU1I2OPA

  • Z9X6CV5BN4MK3L2J

  • YUIO8P7OMN6B5VCX

  • LKJH8GFD7SA6X5CV

  • 1QW2ERT3YUI4PL5K

  • QWE5RT6YU7I8P9AS

  • HJK8L9QW7ERTYUIO

  • 5PLK4JH3GFDSA1ZX

  • AS3DF4GH5JK6L7QW

  • ER7TY8UI9OP0LKJH

  • NB2VCX3ZQWE4RTYU

Each Garena Free Fire MAX code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they get expired and can't be used to win freebies. According to the developer guidelines, Garena codes can be claimed by only first 500 registered users. Those who miss them will have to wait for a fresh list, which is released next day.

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes?

Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Wednesday, 26 June 2024.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

