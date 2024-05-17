Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes 17 May 2024: Claim to Win Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: The popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire MAX has uploaded a fresh list of active codes on the official website at reward.ff.garena.com for Friday, 17 May 2024. All these codes have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours, after which they will become inactive, and won't be redeemed to win free rewards. Garena Free Fire MAX gained immense popularity in India, after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes, which can be redeemed to win different freebies like diamond, gold, skins, characters, pets, weapons, and several in-game items. All these free rewards help in winning the difficult levels of the game. Free Fire MAX codes are uploaded on the rewards page at mid-night daily.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 17 May 2024
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Friday, 17 May 2024.
FHYE56RGTYE56448
FJ2U8G3E6YF1X7Z5
FQ1B5A4YP9W8V3M6
FL4TY3N6C7H8K1S2
FH6T8F3W7E2Q59L4
FETGERT5G56GJ7N6
F5YH456HYT6HGR53
FC4V9P5D8G3FD2B1
FZ5R3O9JY7Q1X4I6
FE2W1U7VY9F4D5G3
FY2P7H4M6NY9T8S3
FB1G4K7L6J2YC8A9
FD5V9Q1XY3R6O4M2
FA4I7Y55U6O2Q8E3
FGERT5TG6YE546V7
FRDTFTYHGF677781
FTRDFYHTGU766438
FO7Y4XQ1M6C9A2P3
FS2W8J3N6T7HD4I9
FF1L6A2U8Z5RD3Q7
FU7N3Q1I2E9KD5O6
FX3V6M5C7AD9Y2H8
FW7K3B6Z5DO9J2R1
FG4I2L9DN6T1F8E7
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes to Win Rewards?
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes to claim free rewards on 17 May 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
