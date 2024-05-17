ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes 17 May 2024: Claim to Win Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 17 May 2024 are listed below. Follow below steps to win freebies!

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: The popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire MAX has uploaded a fresh list of active codes on the official website at reward.ff.garena.com for Friday, 17 May 2024. All these codes have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours, after which they will become inactive, and won't be redeemed to win free rewards. Garena Free Fire MAX gained immense popularity in India, after  Garena Free Fire  was banned in the country.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes, which can be redeemed to win different freebies like diamond, gold, skins, characters, pets, weapons, and several in-game items. All these free rewards help in winning the difficult levels of the game. Free Fire MAX codes are uploaded on the rewards page at mid-night daily.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 17 May 2024

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Friday, 17 May 2024.

  • FHYE56RGTYE56448

  • FJ2U8G3E6YF1X7Z5

  • FQ1B5A4YP9W8V3M6

  • FL4TY3N6C7H8K1S2

  • FH6T8F3W7E2Q59L4

  • FETGERT5G56GJ7N6

  • F5YH456HYT6HGR53

  • FC4V9P5D8G3FD2B1

  • FZ5R3O9JY7Q1X4I6

  • FE2W1U7VY9F4D5G3

  • FY2P7H4M6NY9T8S3

  • FB1G4K7L6J2YC8A9

  • FD5V9Q1XY3R6O4M2

  • FA4I7Y55U6O2Q8E3

  • FGERT5TG6YE546V7

  • FRDTFTYHGF677781

  • FTRDFYHTGU766438

  • FO7Y4XQ1M6C9A2P3

  • FS2W8J3N6T7HD4I9

  • FF1L6A2U8Z5RD3Q7

  • FU7N3Q1I2E9KD5O6

  • FX3V6M5C7AD9Y2H8

  • FW7K3B6Z5DO9J2R1

  • FG4I2L9DN6T1F8E7

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes to Win Rewards?

Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes to claim free rewards on 17 May 2024.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

