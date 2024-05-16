ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes 16 May 2024: Win Diamond, Gold, Skins, & More

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 16 May 2024 are listed below. Follow below steps to earn freebies!!

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes 16 May 2024: A fresh list of  Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes have been updated by developers on the official redemption page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players can claim these codes to win earn different free rewards and gifts like diamond, gold, skins, characters, pets, weapons, and other in-game items. All the freebies can be utilized to win difficult levels of the game. Although, the Garena Free Fire MAX codes are beneficial, users must note down that the validity of these codes is just 12 to 18 hours, after which they become inactive. Invalid or expired codes can't be redeemed.

Garena Free Fire MAX codes are are 12-digit alphanumeric codes, which are updated on the website daily at mid-night. Follow steps below to know how to earn rewards from these codes. The battle royale game Garena Free Fire MAX attained immense popularity in India, after Garena Free Fire got banned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 16 May 2024

Below is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Thursday, 16 May 2024.

  • FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M

  • FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N

  • FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R

  • FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T

  • FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L

  • FD2R5W7M3V6K9B8T

  • FX1V6S4J9Q5G8P3D

  • FG8W3D6J2Z5F1R9L

  • FS4N9V1X7K3T6C2P

  • FQ5M2Z8D1C4B7F3N

  • FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q

  • FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G

  • FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R

  • FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H

  • FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W

  • FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K

  • FF3B7M4H8W1T9J6V

  • FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F

  • FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S

Garena FF MAX codes are used by 111 Dot Studios as a clever marketing tactic that intrigues the users to play the game on regular basis, and thereby keeps them hooked to the platform.

How To Claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

Follow below steps to claim Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Thursday, 16 May 2024.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×