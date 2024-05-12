Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 12 May 2024: Win Diamonds, Gold, and More

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 12 May 2024, have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Users can use these codes to win exciting rewards and freebies like diamonds, skins, characters, gold, in-game weapons, and more.
Garena Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven battle royale game that was developed by 111 Dots Studio. All players must go through the rules before playing this game online.
Daily Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are updated at midnight on the redemption website. The online multiplayer battle royale game is popular across the globe, and its exclusive features attract the attention of gamers. It is a tweaked version of Garena Free Fire that is currently banned in the country.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 12 May 2024.
S45TGHJU7YTFVB
DRTT5RE2SQ234R
CDE3E4RFGVBNH
FGYUI8PL0OIJUH
BHUNHINKI98UY
M4LPOIUYHGFCXS
FVGHY6T5RFVGBH
JI8U7YGHNJKO98
HIOO0LKMNBVCX
IUJKNBCSWQ23E
NJKIUY6ZQ21QSX
YT65YHBHJIKOLK
YQ2WS3EDRCTYG
Note: Daily redeem codes have an expiry limit of 12 hours, after which they become inactive, and can't be used to win freebies.
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes on 12 May?
Follow the below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Sunday, 12 May 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to any of your registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)