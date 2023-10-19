ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Garena Free Fire Max Codes On 19 October 2023: Claim Codes To Win Rewards Today

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 19 October 2023 Know how to claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
1 min read
Garena Free Fire Max Codes On 19 October 2023: Claim Codes To Win Rewards Today
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Thursday, 19 October 2023, are now available on the official website – reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena FF codes comprise of 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes with capital letters and numbers. These codes can be utilised to get free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.

After Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government, the multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in the country.

Each Garena Free Fire code can be used only once. Invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to claim freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12-18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.

Also Read

Wordle 850 Answer Today: Hints and Clues To Guess Answer on 17 October 2023

Wordle 850 Answer Today: Hints and Clues To Guess Answer on 17 October 2023
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 19 October 2023

  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7

  • TDK4JWN6RD6

  • HFNSJ6W74Z48

  • 2FG94YCW9VMV

  • FFDBGQWPNHJX

  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4

  • WD2ATK3ZEA55

  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS

  • XFW4Z6Q882WY

  • E2F86ZREMK49

How To Claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today?

  • Visit the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Enter credentials to log in to your registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will appear on your computer screen.

  • You can copy the codes one by one and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Click on the submit option and then on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be delivered to your game's mailbox and you can use them whenever you want.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 17 October: Sthree Sakthi SS 385 Draw Out; Details

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 17 October: Sthree Sakthi SS 385 Draw Out; Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×