Garena Free Fire Max Codes for Sunday, 28 May 2023: Claim Free Rewards & Gifts

Here is the list of Garena FF Max Redeem Codes for Sunday, 28 May 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Sunday, 28 May 2023: The list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 28 May 2023 are now available on the official website, reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena FF codes comprise of 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes with capital letters and numbers. These codes can be utilised to get free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.

After Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government, the multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in the country.

Garena Free Fire Max codes are updated daily on the rewards page. These codes can be only used once and have an expiry limit of up to 12 to 18 hours, after which they become invalid. Players must remember that invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to earn freebies.

Check out the list of Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Sunday, 28 May 2023, below.

Garena Free Fire Max Codes for 28 May 2023 (All Active)

Here is the list of active Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sunday, 28 May 2023.

  • FYVGID8URYHTNKU

  • FGYHJGYHFTY6HTR

  • FI8DU7YEHGR5N6K

  • FYOHIUJO56IKJ7MU

  • FHJB98IUYTARQED

  • FC12VB34JUTGYTR

  • FFXVBDEJR5IK6JNY

  • FHMBK3UYDTGB5N

  • FDRETR6HYUA5RQ

  • FDCV3B4HUTYHVX

  • F6M7KULOHIUFYHN

  • FR56UPJO9I8UYT5

    FAQ4ED12V34JTUG

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes To Claim Free Rewards?

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

