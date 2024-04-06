Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 6 April 2024: Claim To Win Free Rewards and Gifts

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Saturday, 6 April have been updated on the rewards page – reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that the codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire.
Following the ban on Garena Free Fire and numerous other applications, Garena Free Fire MAX was released in India. Presently, millions of people play this game. A code can only be used once. It is not possible to win freebies using invalid or expired codes. Every Garena Free Fire MAX code has a 12-18 hours of expiration window.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today
Check out the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Saturday, 6 April 2024 below.
S6D9F1G3H5J7K2L
P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E
M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A
H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W
F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N
X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W
B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G
V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F
T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S
D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z
R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A
N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q
E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O
Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I
A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K
U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F
W2E4R6T8Y1U3I5O
Z8X2C5V7B1N3M6Q
L9K2J5H4G1F3D7S
E6R8T3Y5U7I9O2P
111 Dots Studio, the developer of the Garena Free Fire MAX game, has set rules on how to get the redemption codes. There is a daily cap of 500 registered players who can claim the active codes. You will have to wait for the next list if you are unable to claim the codes on Friday. Additionally, each code is only active for 12 to 18 hours after which it cannot be used for winning freebies.
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes To Claim Freebies?
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes on Saturday, 6 April 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
