Garena Free Fire Max Codes For 12 October 2023: Claim Codes To Win Rewards Today

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 12 October 2023 Know how to claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
1 min read
We are back with a list of Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Thursday, 12 October 2023. The codes are now available on the official website- reward.ff.garena.com. All the players must be careful about the active codes that are 12/16 alphanumeric consisting of both letters and numbers.

One can use Garena FF Max codes to win several free rewards like premium bundles, characters, diamonds, gold, skins for in-game weapons, and more. All these freebies and weapons will help players win difficult levels of the game.

Garena Free Fire is banned in India along with many other applications. However, Indian players can play an alternative game called Garena Free Fire Max, which is the advanced version of the traditional Free Fire but with better graphics and user experience.

Let us find out more about today's Garena Free Fire redeem codes on Thursday, 12 October 2023.

List of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Thursday, 12 October 2023

  • FF1164XNJZ2V.

  • FFICDCTSL5FT.

  • PACJJTUA29UU.

  • FFBCLQ6S7W25.

  • TJ57OSSDN5AP.

  • FFPLUED93XRT.

  • R9UVPEYJOXZX.

  • B6IYCTNH4PV3

  • FF11NJN5YS3E

  • MCPTFNXZF4TA

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes on Thursday, 12 October 2023?

  • Visit the official website of the Free Fire MAX game at reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Tap on the redemption link and type in your social media details to claim the codes.

  • Copy and paste any one active code into the text box.

  • Click on submit and then press OK to go to the next step.

  • The redemption for Thursday is over.

  • Check your mail for the free rewards and in-game items on Thursday.

