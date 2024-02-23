Games To Release in March 2024: WWE 2K24 to Rise of the Ronin; Check Full List

The following is the list of video games that may release in the March 2024 – the third month of the year.

1. WWE 2K24 (PC – PS4 – PS5 – XBOX One – XSX/S): If you are a die-hard fan of wresting and idolise wrestling stars like John Cena, Undertaker, and The Rock, then this is the best game for you to play. Not only this game has amazing graphics, but you will fall in love with the characters of this video game.

Release Date (Expected): 8 March 2024.

2. The Thaumaturge (PC): If you are a fan of fantasy RPG games, then you would definitely love this game. The Thaumaturge is a narrative-driven role-playing game set in the ethnically varied early XX century Warsaw and featuring morally dubious choices.

Release Date: 4 March 2024

3. Outcast – A New Beginning | Welcome to Adelpha (PC – PS4 – PS5 – XBOX One – XSX/S): This game is a sequel of video game 'Outcast' that was released in 1999. If you are fantasy game lover, then this is for sure your thing. In this video game, the Cutter Slade is on a mission to save an alien world from the clutches of Robots.

Release Date (Expected): 15 March 2024