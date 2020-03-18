Former SBI Chief Arundhati Bhattacharya to be Salesforce India CEO

A highly experienced business leader and finance authority, Bhattacharya was previously listed as the 25th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes.

“Salesforce is a company with an impressive track record in supporting the digital transformation of its customers with world class technology, and there is an incredible opportunity for future growth in India,” said Bhattacharya.

In her role as the chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India, Bhattacharya will report to Ulrik Nehammer, General Manager, APAC, and will oversee the growth strategy of the company and play an integral role in defining Salesforce's relationship with the ecosystem of customers, partners, and the community.