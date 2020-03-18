Former SBI Chief Arundhati Bhattacharya to be Salesforce India CEO
Former Sales Bank of India Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya will become the new CEO of Salesforce India, the company this week.
A highly experienced business leader and finance authority, Bhattacharya was previously listed as the 25th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes.
“Salesforce is a company with an impressive track record in supporting the digital transformation of its customers with world class technology, and there is an incredible opportunity for future growth in India,” said Bhattacharya.
In her role as the chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India, Bhattacharya will report to Ulrik Nehammer, General Manager, APAC, and will oversee the growth strategy of the company and play an integral role in defining Salesforce's relationship with the ecosystem of customers, partners, and the community.
“Arundhati is an incredible business leader and we are delighted to welcome her to Salesforce as chairperson and CEO India,” Gavin Patterson, President, and CEO, Salesforce International, said in a statement.
The US-based cloud computing major, headquartered in San Francisco, has been rapidly growing in India.
In 2016, the company opened a new centre of excellence in Hyderabad and expects to add 3,000 jobs across the region over the next three years, making India a leading global talent and innovation hub for the company.
“Salesforce has also shown that it is guided by a core set of values and a mission to do good in the world and I could not be more excited to join the Salesforce team to ensure that we capture this tremendous opportunity and contribute to India's development and growth story in a meaningful way,” said Bhattacharya.
Salesforce enables companies to take advantage of powerful technologies such as "Cloud, mobile, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain" to deliver personalised, connected experiences to their customers.
Leading Indian companies such as CEAT, redBus, and Franklin Templeton, use Salesforce to connect with their customers in a whole new way.
Salesforce and its ecosystem of customers and partners in India is expected to create over $67 billion in business revenues and 548,400 new direct jobs by 2024, according to a research by IDC.
