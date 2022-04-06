Food Delivery Apps Zomato, Swiggy See Nationwide Outage Due to 'Tech Glitches'

Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy saw a brief nationwide outage on Wednesday, 6 April. Both apps were functional again after half an hour, at around 3 pm.

Several users posted screenshots of their failed order and complained they were unable to browse menus on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Zomato Cares responded to a customer's complaint, “Hi there, we are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon."