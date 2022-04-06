Food Delivery Apps Zomato, Swiggy See Nationwide Outage Due to 'Tech Glitches'
Taking to Twitter, Zomato wrote, “Hi there, we are facing a temporary glitch."
Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy saw a brief nationwide outage on Wednesday, 6 April. Both apps were functional again after half an hour, at around 3 pm.
Several users posted screenshots of their failed order and complained they were unable to browse menus on social media.
Taking to Twitter, Zomato Cares responded to a customer's complaint, “Hi there, we are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon."
Meanwhile, Swiggy Cares replied to a customer on Twitter, “…we are facing a temporary technical glitch. Please be assured that our best minds are working on the issue at the moment to get the issue resolved at the earliest. Please bear with us till then."
According to outage monitor platform DownDetector, both Zomato and Swiggy servers went down at the same time on Wednesday afternoon.
Both the food tech giants are facing investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Monday, 4 April, alleged unfair trade practices.
The competition watchdog has directed its investigative arm to submit a report within 60 days.
