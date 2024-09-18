Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Sale Date, Bank Discounts, Offers, and More

Flipkart, one of India's most popular online retailers, has announced the commencement of its 'Big Billion Days' sale, which begins on 27 September 2024. The sale provides an opportunity for customers to get discounts and offers on a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs, home appliances, and other electronics.
Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has revealed that buyers will receive additional discounts on HDFC Bank cards. Additionally, Flipkart Plus members will get VIP access to the sale 24 hours before the actual date of sale. The discounts and offers available during the 'Big Billion Days' sale will include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and other smartphones.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 Sale Date
The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 sale will start from 27 September
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Offers, Deals, and Discounts
The 'Big Billion Days' sale also offers discounts on other popular electronics, such as the iPad 9th generation, which is priced at 'Rs 18,XXX'. The CMF Watch Pro will also be available for a price of Rs 2,999, while the CMF Watch Pro 2 will be available for Rs 4,999. The CMF Buds are also on sale at a discounted price of Rs 1,999, with the CMF Buds Pro 2 available for Rs 3,499. Additionally, Nothing Ear (a) will be on sale at a discounted price of Rs 5,999 during the 'Big Billion Days' sale.
Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the CEO of Flipkart Group, stated, "The Big Billion Days is not just a shopping event, it is a symbol of how digital commerce can uplift an entire ecosystem of stakeholders - from sellers, MSMEs, to D2C brands and international labels. As India’s festive season begins, we remain committed to creating value for the entire nation - from customers seeking affordability to sellers and local manufacturers scaling their reach. This year’s ‘The Big Billion Days’ will once again redefine the possibilities of e-commerce by driving inclusivity, innovation, and sustainable growth across the board. Our vision remains steadfast in playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of India’s digital economy."
