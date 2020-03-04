Antitrust Body Asked to Probe Flipkart Over Its Unfair Practices

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday asked the fair trade regulator CCI to initiate again the probe against Flipkart for an alleged use of its dominant position.

A three-member bench of the NCLAT headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya has set aside the earlier order passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in this regard.

Earlier, the CCI had absolved e-commerce major Flipkart of unfair practices using its dominant position.

The appellate tribunal has directed the CCI to ask its probe arm Director General (DG) to investigate into the allegations.