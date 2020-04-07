Five Ways to Secure Your Next Zoom Video Call

With the recent popularity surge, Zoom has also come under fire for privacy concerns. A recent notification by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) also mentioned how the Zoom app is vulnerable to security attacks.

The company has addressed its security concerns in a recent blog post, in which founder and CEO Eric Yuan announced a 90-day feature freeze to address the existing security issues and introduce new patches.

Zoom also recently announced that it will soon turn on waiting rooms for meetings by default for free and single licensed users. Moreover, all Zoom meetings and webinars for these users will now need a password for entering.