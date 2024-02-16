First Made In India BharatGPT AI-Enhanced Android Tablet Unveiled: Details Here

Epic Foundation, a non-profit organization, on Tuesday unveiled the first ‘designed in India’ tablet, built for the educational needs of school children. It is the first product designed ground up in India, which is fully repairable and upgradable. With the all-new Android tablet, India is getting a taste of the AI boom. The tablet is powered by the BharatGPT and uses a MediaTek chipset for performance. The MILKYWAY tablet has a lot of AI-centric features to offer, caters to the education segment, and aims to populate the market with its focus on government schools across the country. The tablet runs on Android and has a sleek design that comes with cameras on both sides. The company behind the tablet has focused on multiple aspects, which include easy-to-repair and using sustainable materials to develop the device. There are also many AI features coming to this affordable tablet. The company also points out that making the tablet easy to repair means you can get it fixed without spending big.