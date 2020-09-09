‘We Are Not PUBG’: FAU:G Creator on Being the Indian Alternative 

Last week Bengaluru-based Ncore Games announced that they are developing a game called FAU:G. Short for Fearless and United: Guards. Billed as a “multiplayer action game”, it is being developed under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Usually, a reveal of a game is no great shakes but with the Indian government banning 118 apps from Chinese companies including PUBG Mobile in the same week and Prime Minister Modi declaring that Indian game companies should be making games in India for India, the timing of this announcement could not have been more opportunistic.

What followed was a wave of fake news suggesting the game’s development was riddled with murder, theft, and underworld funding, none of which are true and Ncore is pursuing legal options to prevent further harassment.