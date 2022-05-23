FAQ: Uber’s New Policy To Limit Driver Cancellations – All You Should Know

In a blog post on Thursday, 19 May, ride-hailing company Uber announced a series of policy changes aimed at improving the experience for drivers and riders.

This includes showing trip destinations to certain drivers before they decide to accept the ride.

"We understand the feeling you get when the driver calls and asks the dreaded question: 'Jana Kahan Hai' and then cancels the trip," wrote Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia.

Inundated with customer complaints, the company hopes that these policy changes will reduce instances of drivers cancelling rides. However, some users are worried that the changes will lead to drivers not accepting short rides or rides to inconvenient locations.

Here's all you need to know.