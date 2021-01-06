‘Fake’ Co-WIN Apps for COVID Vaccine Registration Create Confusion

Days after Ministry of Health introduced the Co-WIN app for vaccine distribution, a few apps with similar names have surfaced on app stores and people have started downloading them in an attempt to register themselves for the vaccine, The Times of India reported.

Co-WIN, short for COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network, is the new mobile platform which will be used for the rollout for COVID-19 vaccines in India. The app is supposed to be a one-stop digital platform to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. The Ministry of Health has specified that the Co-WIN platform is currently under pre-production, and is not available for download on any app store.