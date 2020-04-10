Facebook Files Violation Lawsuit Against Indian-American Techie

Facebook has filed a lawsuit against Indian-American software architect Basant Gajjar who violated the company’s policies by providing cloaking software and services designed to circumvent automated ad review systems, and ultimately run deceptive ads on both Facebook and Instagram.

“Cloaking is a malicious technique that impairs ad review systems by concealing the nature of the website linked to an ad, Facebook mentioned in its statement.

Gajjar operated under the name 'LeadCloak' and provided ad-cloaking software designed to push fake news and scams related to COVID-19, cryptocurrency, pharmaceuticals, diet pills and fake news pages. Some of cloaked websites also included images of celebrities.

LeadCloak's software also targeted a number of other technology companies including Google, Oath, WordPress, Shopify, and others, claimed Facebook in its lawsuit filed in federal court in California.