Google Removes 25 Apps From PlayStore For Stealing Facebook Data

Google has removed 25 apps from the PlayStore after it was reported by a French cybersecurity firm Evina that these apps were caught stealing Facebook credentials.

As per the report, these malicious apps had collectively 25 lakh downloads.

Most of these apps disguised themselves as games, flashlights, wallpapers, editing software, QR scanners, step counters, file managers and others. Some of these applications did not even perform the tasks they were intended for.