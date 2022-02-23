Facebook Reels Goes Global With New Moneymaking Tools for Creators

"In the coming months, we'll expand the bonus programme to more countries, so more creators can get rewarded for creating reels that their communities love," said Meta.

The company is also building direct monetisation options for Facebook Reels through ad revenue share and fan support.

"We're expanding tests of Facebook Reels Overlay Ads to all creators in the US, Canada and Mexico, and to more countries in the coming weeks."

Any creator in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, who is a part of Facebook's in-stream ads programme is automatically eligible to monetise their publicly-shared reels with ads.

By mid-March, these tests will expand to creators in nearly all countries where in-stream ads are available.

The users can find Facebook Reels in Feed, Groups and Watch.

(Published in an arrangement with IANS.)