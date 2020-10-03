Here’s What Facebook Has Said About The Social Dilemma Documentary

There were numerable instances throughout the documentary where users were being referred to as “products” (for social media platforms). It showcases how under the garb of engagement, social media platforms are making money off the time users spent on Facebook, Youtube, Instagram among others.

Selling ads is the business model of these networks and the more time you spend on them the more money they make. That is the business model whether you like it or not.

However, Facebook says that it “provides advertisers with reports about the kinds of people who are seeing their ads and how their ads are performing, but it doesn’t share information that personally identifies you or sell your information to anyone.”

Facebook’s revenue stream comes from ads which is why the platform is available free to users.