Facebook Messenger Gets New Privacy Controls With App Lock Feature
The feature is available on iPhone and iPad and will come to Android in the next few months.
Facebook has introduced new privacy features like App Lock in Messenger that will help users prevent others from accessing their private messages. App Lock adds another layer of security to private messages. The new security feature, present in the new Privacy settings section, will use the device's privacy settings like fingerprint or face authentication to unlock the Messenger app.
As per Facebook, the user’s touch or face ID is not transmitted to or stored by the company. The feature is available on iPhone and iPad and will come to Android in the next few months.
Facebook said it is also working on new controls so Messenger users can decide who can message or call them directly, who goes to their requests folder, and who can't message or call them at all.
This will be similar to the message controls on Instagram.
The social network will test a feature similar to what exists on Instagram and WhatsApp that blurs images in the message requests folder.
This will give Messenger users the choice to view an image from someone they may not know before replying to the message or blocking or reporting the account.
There are over 1.3 billion Messenger users globally and Messenger is expected to grow to 2.4 billion users by 2021.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.