Facebook Launches Messenger App for Desktop & iMac
The Facebook Messenger app finally makes its way to the desktop. Facebook announced that it is launching a standalone desktop app for Messenger, making video calling and chatting with friends easier on your computer.
The Messenger app was reported to have been in the works for a while. With the launch, it joins a long list of apps enabling video conferencing on the desktop.
It is available for Windows as well as MacOS.
The app has similar features that are available to the mobile users. It allows you to connect with all your contacts via message or video calls. You also have access to group video calls.
Facebook has also introduced a dedicated dark mode on the standalone Messenger app and it syncs across all devices. You can send GIFs to your chats and receive (or mute) incoming notifications.
"Over the past month, we saw more than a 100% increase in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger," said Stan Chudnovsky, VP of Messenger in this post.
"Now more than ever, people are using technology to stay in touch with the people they care about, even when physically apart," he added.
Facebook's launch of the Messenger app comes as at time when more people are relying web-based solutions to work from home. Which explains the reasons behind the rapid growth of Zoom, now finding itself in hot water over privacy concerns.
While Messenger is likely to see huge demand considering social distancing norms, it will also have to compete with apps like FaceTime, Google Duo, which are all available on the desktop.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)