Facebook Launches MyGov Corona Helpdesk Chatbot on Messenger

The government has also declared that spreading misinformation and fake news on social media platforms like WhatsApp could land you a prison sentence for three years. In such an environment, the arrival of yet another chatbot from Facebook is a welcome move.

Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India said, "In these difficult times, people are using our family of apps more than ever to stay connected with friends, family, and communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to support the government across ministries with communications tools and resources to share timely, accurate information on the Corona Virus to keep people safe and informed. We will continue to do everything we can to help the country's efforts."

The Messenger chatbot is Facebook's second chatbot created in conjunction with the Government of India to curb the spread of misinformation on online platforms. It recently launched the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp where, just like on Facebook and Messenger, users could receive accurate and verified information on Coronavirus.