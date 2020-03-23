Facebook & Instagram Also Reduce Video Quality But in Europe

After Netflix and YouTube, Facebook and Instagram have lowered their video quality in Europe as streaming surges.

Facebook and Instagram will “temporarily reduce” video bitrates in Europe to help partners handle Internet “bandwidth constraints” as more people stay at home amid the growing new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reports Engadget.

“To help alleviate any potential network congestion, we will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in Europe,” the social media platform said in a statement.

“We are committed to working with our partners to manage any bandwidth constraints during this period of heavy demand, while also ensuring people are able to remain connected using Facebook apps and services during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Facebook has over 300 million daily users in Europe.

Amazon, as well as Apple, have also announced they will reduce streaming quality in Europe in order to lessen the load on the broadband network.