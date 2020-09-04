Facebook Launches New Website to Inform Users About WhatsApp Bugs
Facebook has urged its users to keep WhatsApp updated with the latest firmware to prevent cyber attacks.
Cybersecurity threats are growing every day which is why Facebook has launched a new website where it will document all the vulnerabilities and bugs that have been reported and fixed in WhatsApp.
The new web page with notify security advisories and let users and researchers know when Facebook has patched a major security issue.
The advisory page provides a comprehensive list of WhatsApp security updates and associated Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE).
The ‘WhatsApp Security Advisories 2020' updates currently list six vulnerabilities that were found and patched in its Android, Desktop and video call services.
"We are very committed to transparency and this resource is intended to help the broader technology community benefit from the latest advances in our security efforts," Facebook said.
Facebook has urged its users to keep WhatsApp updated with the latest firmware to avoid cyber attacks. In 2016, as an additional security feature, Facebook rolled out end-to-end encryption utilising the Signal Protocol designed by Open Whisper Systems.
This ensures and all the data being transferred from one user to the other is encrypted.
Facebook is working with leading security firms to conduct reviews of its practices and code and engage external researchers through the Bug Bounty Programs to help it find and fix security issues.
“Due to the policies and practices of app stores, we cannot always list security advisories within app release notes,” the social network said.
Facebook currently publishes WhatsApp release notes on the iOS and Google Play Store pages.
(With inputs from IANS)
