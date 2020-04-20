Facebook is Launching Its Gaming App to Rival Twitch & YouTube

Game streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch don’t have much competition, but that’s about to change as Facebook has decided to launch a gaming app of its own.

According to a New York Times report, the app will be dedicated to focusing on the streaming community although it may also highlight some of the casual games that people are playing already.

The app will be initially made available for Android users and later will be rolled out for iOS if Apple, which is currently promoting its own gaming streaming platform Arcade, gives approval.