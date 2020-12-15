Facebook ‘Fuel for India’: Zuckerberg, Ambani Among Event Speakers

Facebook Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg and Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairperson Mukesh Ambani are among those slated to speak at Facebook’s Fuel for India 2020 event, which kicks off on Tuesday, 15 December.

Other speakers at the two-day event include Facebook Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg and Ajit Mohan, Managing Director and Vice President of Facebook India, reported Moneycontrol.