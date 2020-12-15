Facebook ‘Fuel for India’: Zuckerberg, Ambani Among Event Speakers
Other speakers at the 2-day event include Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Ajit Mohan, MD and VP of Facebook India.
Facebook Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg and Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairperson Mukesh Ambani are among those slated to speak at Facebook’s Fuel for India 2020 event, which kicks off on Tuesday, 15 December.
Other speakers at the two-day event include Facebook Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg and Ajit Mohan, Managing Director and Vice President of Facebook India, reported Moneycontrol.
Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp, and Ambani’s children Akash and Isha are also scheduled to speak at the event.
The event by Facebook comes at a time when the social media giant is mired in controversy in India over its alleged hate speech bias.
“We want to tell the real story of Facebook in India so that people understood the scope of what we are trying to do through people and institutions who have leveraged our platforms (sic),” said Ajit Mohan, Managing Director of Facebook India, reported The Hindu Business Line.
