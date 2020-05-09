Facebook on Friday rolled out the much-awaited Dark Mode on its revamped and immersive desktop app for all users, the company announced via its blog post.The Dark Mode will help billions of users enjoy lower brightness, alongside contrast and vibrancy, thus minimizing screen glare for use in low light.Dark Mode is also available on Facebook’s Messenger and WhatsApp.Earlier, Facebook has released a beta version of the website which was made available only to a few users but now the company has decided to roll the feature out globally.How to Activate the New Facebook WebsiteClick on the down arrow in the upper menu bar to show Facebook’s Settings menu.Click on the “Switch to new Facebook” option.You can choose between a Light Mode and Dark Mode option for your desktop.Facebook on Desktop Is Getting A Dark Mode – Here’s How It LooksYou also have the option to switch back to the previous version of the website by activating the “Switch to classic Facebook” option in the Settings menu.According to Facebook, the new desktop website is faster with new streamlined navigation, easy to find videos, games, and Groups, while the home page and page transitions load faster.Facebook is Launching Its Gaming App to Rival Twitch & YouTube“Easily create Events, Pages, Groups, and ads on Facebook. Preview a new Group you’re starting in real-time, and see what it looks like on mobile before you create it,” said Facebook. The new Facebook.com was announced at F8 developer conference last year.— with inputs from IANS. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.