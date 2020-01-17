Facebook Decides It Won’t be Putting Ads on WhatsApp: Report

Facebook has reportedly decided not to sell ads on WhatsApp - a controversial plan that forced Brian Acton and Jan Koum, who founded the mobile messaging service, to quit nearly two years ago.

According to a The Wall Street Journal report, WhatsApp in recent months disbanded a team that had been established to find the best ways to integrate ads into the service.

"The team's work was then deleted from WhatsApp's code," the report added, quoting people familiar with the matter.

However, there was no official statement from Facebook on the report.