Facebook on Desktop Is Getting A Dark Mode – Here’s How It Looks

Facebook for desktop is getting a Dark Mode soon.
Facebook for desktop is set to receive a Dark Mode update as per previews we have seen online. The social network is expected to receive the full version of the feature later this year, which will be an option to the current bright, blue and white interface.

Facebook Dark Mode will be introducing a new design that makes it look more stylish and helps browse through the news feed easily.

The new-look has been rolled out only for a few random desktop and smartphone users.

(Photo: The Quint)
The update isn't going to be just about looks. The platform is expected to receive features like the ability to view images and videos in fullscreen. The darker interface also reduced the glare which will automatically help save up on power and reduce strain in your eyes.

(Photo: The Quint)

Facebook is also working on a Dark Mode for the Android version of the app. However, it has been made available only to a few selected people for testing who seemingly have been chosen at random.

(Photo: The Quint)

There’s no buzz about Facebook’s Dark Mode for iOS although it won’t be a surprise if the feature pops up online in a few days.

Since, Facebook has already introduced Dark Mode for WhatsApp, Instagram, and even Messenger, it won’t be long before we get to see the "darker side" of the social media platform.

