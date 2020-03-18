Facebook Fixes Bug Marking Genuine Coronavirus Articles As Spam
Just a few days ago, top tech giants Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube had announced that they will help fight the fake news and misinformation related to COVID-19 on their platforms.
Turns out there was a bug on Facebook that was linking many legitimate articles and news on the coronavirus as spam, as per many Twitter users.
It seems there was a bug in Facebook’s anti-spam system which Facebook’s vice president of integrity, Guy Rosen, has said is being resolved.
Here are some of the examples of affected Facebook posts:
Rosen also said that the affected posts have been restored and explained that the issue was with an automated moderation tool and was not related to any changes to its moderator workforce.
Facebook and Instagram have already announced to ban ads and commerce listings selling medical face masks on their platforms to stop people from exploiting the coronavirus emergency.
There have also been instances where cybercriminals have been luring verified Facebook and Instagram users in the disguise of spreading awareness about novel coronavirus (COVID-19), offering them $1,500 per week via a global email fraud.
The emails came from "health organisations', offering money to advertise their awareness content on coronavirus on their verified handles on social media platforms like Facebook.
-with inputs from IANS
