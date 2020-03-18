Facebook Fixes Bug Marking Genuine Coronavirus Articles As Spam

Facebook and Instagram have already announced to ban ads and commerce listings selling medical face masks on their platforms to stop people from exploiting the coronavirus emergency.

There have also been instances where cybercriminals have been luring verified Facebook and Instagram users in the disguise of spreading awareness about novel coronavirus (COVID-19), offering them $1,500 per week via a global email fraud.

The emails came from "health organisations', offering money to advertise their awareness content on coronavirus on their verified handles on social media platforms like Facebook.

-with inputs from IANS