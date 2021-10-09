Facebook Apologises For Second Outage In a Week

Instagram also put out a statement thanking users for their patience and for "all the memes this week".

On Monday too, Facebook blamed a "faulty configuration change" for the nearly six hour long disruption that stopped its 3.5 billion users from accessing their social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

The outage is said to be one of the largest ever and led to a surge in usage of rival social media and messaging apps like Twitter.

The outages come at a time when allegations by a former employee of Facebook, now turned whistleblower, have come to the fore.

The former employee accused the company on Sunday, 3 October, of prioritising profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation.

