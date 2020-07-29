Here’s How Face Masks Are Thwarting Facial Recognition Technology

Face masks not only help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus but they’re also proving to be a bit of a nuisance for facial recognition technology.

In a report published by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), it has been found that face masks are causing the facial recognition algorithm to fail as much as 50 percent of the time.

The researchers at NIST used about 6 million images, and applied face masks digitally, with different colours and variations. The study says that face masks seem to be thwarting even some of the most advanced facial recognition systems out there.