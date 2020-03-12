E3 Gaming Expo Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
The Electronic Entertainment Expo 2020 (E3), which is a mega gaming expo has been cancelled amid fears of coronavirus pandemic. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) confirmed the same via a statement on its website.
The event was scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center in June.
After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry — our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners — we have made the decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles.Entertainment Software Association
The association will be reaching out to exhibitors and attendees to initiate the process of refunds for all who had registered for the event.
This news comes after many major tech events got cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, namely, Google I/O 2020, Mobile World Congress 2020, Apple’s launch event scheduled for March and even Facebook’s F8 which was scheduled for May this year.
The gaming world anxiously awaits E3 as it plays hosts to a number of game launches and announcements. This year it was expected that the Sony PlayStation 5 and the new Xbox Series X will debut at the event.
The World Health Organisation has declared the coronavirus a global pandemic which is why we can expect more names to be added in the list of event cancellations.
It’s just not the tech sector that has been affected. The Geneva Motor Show 2020 was cancelled and there are rumours that sporting events like the Olympics 2020 and the Euro 2020 football tournament might also be called off due to fear of the infection spreading.
