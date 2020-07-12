Delivery Start-up Dunzo Suffers Data Breach, Users’ Numbers Leaked

Indian hyperlocal delivery service Dunzo has been hit by a data breach that has exposed the phone numbers and email IDs of its users, as reported by The Next Web (TNW).

The Google-backed platform provides pickup and delivery service in over seven cities in India. The service allows you to have a package picked from any location and be delivered to you at your doorstep.

As per a company statement, the hacker gained unauthorised entry into one of its databases. It is not clear yet how many accounts have been compromised.