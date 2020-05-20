Kevin Mayer, who is known to have spearheaded Disney's streaming efforts, is leaving Disney to join short video-sharing app TikTok as its CEO. Rumour has it that Mayer is leaving Disney because he was passed over by Bob Chapek for the post of Disney CEO after Bob Iger stepped down. Chapek earlier was the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.Kevin Mayer will take charge as CEO for TikTok as well as the COO for Bytedance, the short-video app's parent company. Mayer has been the chairman of Disney's direct to consumer unit since it was founded in 2018. He shifted the division's focus from films and TV to streaming services.Mayer joins TikTok at a time when the app has been downloaded over 2 billion times, but keeps getting mired in controversies. It has grown in popularity during the various lockdown phases instituted around the world.TikTok Influencer Denies Showing ‘Acid Attack’ As Video Draws FlakThe app is in the midst of a controversy with users downgrading it after taking objection to some of the content on the app. It has faced bans in the past in India as well.In the US, lawmakers have said that TikTok could be a national security risk being a Chinese owned app. However, with TikTok naming an American as CEO from a brand like Disney, it could be seen as a move to help ease its image and lighten scrutiny from regulators.Facing Backlash TikTok Rating Drops to 1.3 on Google Play Store We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.