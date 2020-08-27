DGCA Releases New Rules Draft For Use Of In-Flight WiFi
Internet services will be provided on Flight Mode at 10,000 feet above sea level after departure or before arrival.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Wednesday 26 August, drafted new rules for the use of in-flight wifi on portable electronic devices (PEDs) by passengers.
As per the draft, internet services will be provided on the device’s Flight Mode and will be available 10,000 feet above sea level after departure or before arrival.
What Are Some Of The New Rules?
- The pilot in command (PIC) of a flight has the authority to turn the internet services off during any phase of the flight.
- The cabin lead and other attendants have to keep an eye on passengers complying with prohibitory requirements.
- The crew need to be trained on PEDs to help passengers.
- Airlines have been asked to educate their cabin on procedures and responsibilities concerning the use of PEDs.
- Aircraft operators have to identify safety hazards and manage risks associated with the use of on-board wifi.
Arun Kumar, the DGCA director-general, has also said that “The aircraft operator has to ensure that the In-Flight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) services being provided en-route are approved by the department of telecommunication and the aircraft has approval from the DGCA.”
Based on comments received on the draft, the final set of rules will be released by the DGCA by the end of the year.
These new rules come five months after the government has given permission to allow in-flight wifi services to passengers on 2 March.
Passengers in India have been allowed to use smartphones, tablets and laptops in Airplane Mode to do offline work since 2014.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.