Delhi Man’s Crypto Worth Rs 4.5 Crore Transferred to Palestine’s Hamas Wing

A Delhi resident's cryptocurrency worth Rs 30 lakh (current value Rs 4.5 crore) was fraudulently transferred to three different foreign accounts, of which one belonged to Al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of the Palestinian organisation Hamas.

"The complainant had reported that some unknown persons had fraudulently transferred his Bitcoins, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash, worth Rs 30,85,845 at the time of incident, from his cryptocurrency wallet," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO, Special Cell) KPS Malhotra told IANS.