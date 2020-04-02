Delhi State Government launches COVID-19 Helpline on WhatsApp
The Delhi government has launched a COVID-19 helpline to disseminate credible information around the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent the spread of fake news around it.
This service is free-to-use and will act as a central source for credible and up-to-date information on the ongoing pandemic the Delhi government claims.
How To Use The Helpline
To use the free Delhi government Corona Helpline on WhatsApp, simply save the number +91 88000 07722 on your phone contacts and then text the word "Hi" in a WhatsApp message to get started.
The service will start pushing the latest updates around the COVID-19 pandemic to you.
This service has been built on the WhatsApp Business API, using Infobip India and will be available in English.
According to the latest updates from the Delhi government, Delhi has a total of 219 cases of COVID-19, of which 202 are stable. There have been four deaths so far. Another 2,360 people have been advised to self-quarantine.
The government claims that it is providing food to around 6 lakh people people daily and that so far local and community transmission is under control.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
