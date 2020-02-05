‘Come & Invest in India’: PM Modi Inaugurates DefExpo 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 5 February, inaugurated the DefExpo, India's biennial military exhibition that seeks to showcase the potential of the country to become a global defence manufacturing hub.

“Come and invest in India,” PM Modi told foreign defence manufacturers in his address.

The 11th edition of DefExpo promises to bring new technologies and solutions on a single platform for defence manufacturing firms from India and abroad.

The main theme of the Expo is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and the focus will be on 'Digital Transformation of Defence'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the event, which will be followed by a live demonstration of naval systems, aero systems and land systems.