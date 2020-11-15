COVID Vaccine: Hackers Target Indian Pharma Company Among Others

According to Microsoft, among the targets, the majority are vaccine makers that have COVID-19 vaccines in various stages of clinical trials.

Strontium continues to use password spray and brute force login attempts to steal login credentials. These are attacks that aim to break into people's accounts using thousands or millions of rapid attempts.

Zinc has primarily used spear-phishing lures for credential theft, sending messages with fabricated job descriptions pretending to be recruiters. Cerium engaged in spear-phishing email lures using COVID-19 themes while masquerading as World Health Organization representatives.